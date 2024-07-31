Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say hundreds of people participated in the protest and individuals destroyed garden walls to use the bricks as missiles to attack officers.

More than 50 police officers were injured on Tuesday night (July 30) as a violent protest erupted in Southport.

Merseyside Police said a total of 53 officers were injured in the violence just hours after a vigil took place to honour the three children killed in a horrific knife attack on Monday. The Southport community rallied together to support those affected by the attack, and hundreds of people took part in a vigil outside The Atkinson on Tuesday evening, laying flowers and cards and lighting candles in remembrance. The vigil was followed by a protest at 7.45pm outside a mosque, which Merseyside Police said was believed to involve supporters of the English Defence League, just a few streets away on St Luke’s Road.

Police say hundreds of people participated in the protest and individuals destroyed garden walls to use the bricks as missiles to attack officers and set cars belonging to the public on fire at random. Bricks were thrown at the local Mosque, wheelie bins set on fire and Windsor Mini Mart was damaged and looted.

Windsor Mini Mart was destroyed in the riots. | Rose Tucker Southport

Bricks from garden walls were launched at people and buildings. | Merseyside Police

The force said of the 53 officers injured, 49 were Merseyside Police officers and four were Lancashire Police officers. Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital. Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious. The disorder lasted until around midnight, and three police dogs were also injured after having bricks thrown at them. Four men have been arrested and taken into custody. They are: a 31-year-old man from St Helens arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder; a 31-year-old man from West Derby, Liverpool, arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder; a 39-year-old man from Southport arrested on suspicion of Violent Disorder; and a 32-year-old man from Manchester with a probation address in Southport arrested on suspicion of Affray and Possession of a bladed article.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 and Bebe King, 6, were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder | Merseyside Police

The protest came after Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after the ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children on Monday. Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two adults were also seriously injured after ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’.

A 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street and remains in custody. Police say the suspect was born in Wales, however, false claims that he was an asylum seeker who recently arrived in the UK have circulated online. As a result of Tuesday night’s disorder, a 24-hour Section 60 Order was introduced in the area and remains in place today. Extra officers will remain in the area to provide a visible presence to reassure communities. The Order, under S60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, gives officers enhanced stop and search powers to stop individuals in the area and is designed to minimise serious violence.

Police officers were injured in the disorder. | Merseyside Police

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport | Pat Hurst/PA Wire

A Section 34 Order has also been introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, giving officers powers to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents. These powers will not be used for anyone visiting the area and going about their daily business. Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item, including vehicles, used in the commission of anti-social behaviour. Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed, which they may ultimately be arrested for. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “I know the wider community is as shocked as we are about the abhorrent events of last night. Through the night there has been a tremendous effort by members of the public who came out to help clean up the streets, using hose pipes and brushes and donating food and dog food to officers to restore the pride and respect they have for their town. Partner agencies, including Sefton Council, were also deployed to help clean up the damage left by those involved. “We have been overwhelmed with messages of thanks from the community, and I know I speak on behalf of all those officers there last night when I say how grateful we all are for their support.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport on Tuesday evening.