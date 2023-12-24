The most read LiverpoolWorld stories of 2023

We have trawled through the news and feature archives to see which stories you just couldn't get enough of this year.

At this time each year, the news journalists at LiverpoolWorld trawl through the archives to see what you, the readers, just couldn't get enough of in the last 12 months. The results are often surprising - and 2023 was no different.

If we were to profile you based on reading habits alone, we'd have to say you were an educated, boozy lot, with an eye on your wallet and a nose in celebrity business. Don't blame us! These are YOUR most read stories.

So, here we go. This is who you really are....

10. Traditional pub that has welcomed customers for decades to close

The Beehive was a traditional pub that had been serving customers for decades.

Punters in January were given the sad news that one of the city centre's favourite pubs would shortly be closing down. The Beehive on Paradise Street shut its doors for good in February after decades of operation, with the landlady Francesca Lloyd also moving on. Shortly after, the Futurist opened in its place, giving the pub a "new lease of life" in the words of operator Greene King. You can read the full story here.

9. The happiest places to live within commuting distance of Liverpool

Bidston Hill, in Wirral

Liverpool is an amazing place, but not everyone would want to live among the hustle and bustle of the city centre and surrounding areas. It is handy then that Merseyside has some fantastic locations to call home within a commutable distance to Liverpool. Ten such places were ranked as the happiest and most desirable to live, and we rounded them up. You can read the full story here.

8. Scouse sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve been to Liverpool

Frank and Amanda, who had their say on what slang is special to Liverpool

LiverpoolWorld took to the city centre to speak too proper Scousers about those sayings that'll completely baffle newcomers to the city. Words like 'fod', 'jigger' and 'la' are some of those discussed, but there are some you might not have heard in a long time. You can read the full story here.

7. EasyJet flight forced to make emergency landing - police surround plane on runway

Getty Images

In April, an easyJet flight from Liverpool Airport to Turkey was forced to make an emergency landing in Germany before it was surrounded by police. Once on the ground two unruly passengers were escorted off the plane by police, with the airline praising the quick-thinking actions of the crew to solve the situation. You can read the full story here.

6. Universities in Liverpool ranked best to worst in the ‘Good University Guide 2023’

Liverpool John Moores University

In July, when the The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023. was published, LiverpoolWorld took a look at how Liverpool's universities and those closest to the city stacked up. Those within the city centre held their own among the national rankings, with the University of Liverpool coming in a respectable 33rd place, and Liverpool John Moores University not far behind. However it was Lancaster University that topped the list locally, coming 12th in the UK. You can read the full story here.

5. ‘Remarkable’ modern townhouse in sought-after suburb exudes timeless elegance

In June, a £350,000 townhouse up for sale in Aigburth caught the imagination of many people. The home, said to exude "timeless elegance and modern sophistication" on the inside, had four-bedrooms, a spacious lounge and an abundance of light, that when coupled with the benefits of the area made it the ideal dream home for many. You can read the full story and see the full photo gallery of the home here.

4. Richest neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on average income

Mann Island, Pier Head.

If you've ever thought about which parts of Liverpool were the best off, then this round-up of the 11 wealthiest areas in the city is well worth a read. The place you might be expecting didn't come in first, and there are many areas, like the Albert Dock and St Michael's, which have an unexpected place on the list. You can read the full story here.

3. Poorest neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on average income

County Road, Walton, Liverpool

Similarly, we took a look at the areas in Liverpool most feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis, based on their average household income, with areas such as Chinatown and Toxteth those worst affected. Edge Hill, Anfield and Kensington also made the list. You can read the full story here.

2. Merseyside village named among poshest places to live in the UK

In January, a village in Merseyside was named among the poshest places to live in the UK. Described as a "retreat" from the bustle of everyday life, the seaside town offers stretches of sand and shingle beach as well as stunning views across the water and local farmland. The village, which has a mix of old and new character, only has around 2,000 inhabitants and is situated between Formby and Crosby. You can read the full story here.

1. Eleven of the richest celebrities from Liverpool - and their estimated net worth

Paul McCartney, performing Wonderful Christmastime