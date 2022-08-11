A depleted Everton squad travel to Villa Park in hope of their first Premier League win this season.

This weekend’s early kick-off fixture sees Everton and Aston Villa battling for their first Premier League win.

Saturday’s fixture isn’t just a battle for points, but an affair between two managers who have a heated history in the heights of Premier League folklore.

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard faced each other 34 times during their illustrious careers. Still to this day, there is bitter debate over which veteran-midfielder takes the crown.

When the whistle blows, both managers will be focused on snatching their first victory of the campaign.

Everton fared better in their first game, slipping to a narrow 1-0 defeat to top-four contenders Chelsea while Steven Gerrard’s men were humbled 2-0 by newly promoted Bournemouth .

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard used to battle it out on the pitch, now on the sidelines

When is the Aston Villa vs Everton game?

The Premier League challenge between Aston Villa vs Everton will take place on Saturday, 13 August. Kick-off is at 12:30pm at Villa Park . The referee for the game is Michael Oliver.

Is Aston Villa vs Everton being shown on TV?

Aston Villa vs Everton will be showcased live on BT Sport .

What are the odds for Aston Villa vs Everton?

According to Sky Bet , the odds for Aston Villa vs Everton are currently:

Aston Villa win - 4/5

Draw - 5/2

Everton win - 18/5

What is the latest team news?

Ben Godfrey was stretchered off with a fractured fibula last week against Chelsea. The defender is set to be on the sideline for a minimum of three months .

Yerry Mina’s ankle ligament injury will mean the Columbian will be out of action for several weeks and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is training well but still a way off returning.

Tyrone Mings was discarded to the bench against Bournemouth , following a groin injury that has kept the defender out of action since the end of preseason. The captaincy was stripped away from the centre-back earlier this week and handed to Scottish international John Mginn.

Aston Villa will be without Kourtney Hause who is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Aston Villa will face a depleted Everton defence with Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both suffering injuries in last weeks’ fixture against Chelsea . This means that Conor Coady will be given an immediate debut partnering James Tarkowski and Mason Holgate at the back.

Everton’s new signing Amadou Onana will likely take a little longer to settle into Frank Lampard’s plans so we expect to see Doucoure keep his place in the pivot. Lampard may look for a bit of stability up front and give the returning Salomon Rondon the nod.