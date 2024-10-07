Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Frankfurt attacker continued his red-hot form with another double in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Liverpool’s reported target Omar Marmoush continued to build on his rising reputation over the weekend as he netted a double in an epic draw with Bayern Munich.

Having already lead the Bundesliga goal standings prior to this weekend, he added two more goals including a late equaliser to foil Vincent Kompany’s side right at the death. A 94th minute goal captured the headlines to grab a point and he also netted during the week in the Europa League against Frankfurt. That makes it nine goals and six assists in just nine games and he’s currently one of Europe’s top performers.

Last week, we reported how Liverpool were one team linked with a move for the Egyptian, with reports in Germany claiming that Arsenal and Liverpool are looking at a €40-50m move in the summer. The recent window saw the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest linked with a move but his recent form may have just elevated him into a higher bracket of player. Still, clubs will be eager to see whether such form is just a purple patch or whether Marmoush, at 25, has finally realised his potential.

Dubbed as the next ‘Mohamed Salah’ the comparisons come from his heritage and the fact he is a fully fledged Egypt international with 32 caps and six goals. Yet, his most natural position is as a left-sided attacker with his current role coming in a two-man attack. Where he is similar, however, is across a number of metrics that suggest that he plays in a similar way, possessing traits closer to a roaming forward rather than a winger.

One area where he is similar is that he manages a high amount of shots per game; Marmoush sits at 4.7 in the league, with Salah managing 3.1. He’s also managed six big chances created, compared to Salah’s four and 2.3 key passes to 2.0. Also, in terms of dribbles, Marmoush averages 2.0 to Salah’s 1.7, suggesting he is more focused on sharp, efficient play rather than being a ball carrier, making them similar in quite a few aspects.

One area which will entice clubs, as a cherry on top of the proverbial icing, is his defensive work-rate. Frankfurt have been heavily energetic as a side and Marmoush defends brilliantly from the front, managing 6.5 total duels won per game. Sadio Mane, in his prime years at the club from 2017-2020, averaged 5.5 and Liverpool fans can remember how adored he was for his energy. If he can continue his star form across the campaign, he could become a key target for Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.