The Blues are ready to rekindle interest in Amadou Onana after having an approach rejected in January.

Chelsea look set to make a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after agreeing a £25million deal to sell Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City and releasing N’Golo Kante on a free transfer.

Fellow midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount could also be heading out of Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to clear the decks following a disappointing 2022/23 season.

Chelsea had an approach for Onana rejected in January, but the club appear keen to rekindle their interest in the 21-year-old, who arrived at Everton from Lille last summer for a £33.5m fee. The Belgian enjoyed a solid first season, making 33 appearances in the league, scoring once and assisting on two occasions.

Onana has previously stated he is very happy on Merseyside, however, recent reports emanating from his homeland suggest he’s now ready for a move .

According to the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella , Chelsea have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace their recently-departed midfielders. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Onana are all on it.

Onana and Lavia are alternative targets as it stands, with Caicedo the main player the club has chased since January.

It isn’t inconceivable that Chelsea could sign an additional midfielder to Caicedo, given that Kovacic and Kante combined for a total of 490 appearances during their time together at the club and both were key starters.

In addition, their recruitment has focused on signing young players with vast potentials since Todd Boehly took ownership, and the wheels could be set in motion following this week’s departures.

Would selling Onana be a good move?