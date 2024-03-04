Reported net worth: £9.63 billion

Everton's prospective owners 777 Partners are hoping to meet with the Premier League this week to move forward with their plans.

The Miami-based investment firm agreed a deal with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in September to purchase his 94.1 per cent shareholding but, since then, there have been plenty of roadblocks and delays. This is despite being given the green light by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in December. Now, according to sources at The Athletic, the group are hoping to meet with the Premier League this week. It's reported that they had hoped to organise a meeting last week however, nothing transpired. Since then, they have had 'verbal confirmation' of a meeting but an exact date is yet to be set. At this meeting, they will 'discuss the documentation that 777 has submitted as part of the league’s owners’ and directors’ test (OADT)'.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

This news could be corroborated by the fact that co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, who are both listed on the change of control documents, were in attendance at Goodison Park over the weekend as they watched Sean Dyche's side lose 3-1 to West Ham United. A date for the completed takeover was originally penned for late 2023 but there has been a lack of movement since.