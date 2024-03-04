Everton takeover: 777 Partners 'expecting' to meet with Premier League this week
Everton's prospective owners 777 Partners are hoping to meet with the Premier League this week to move forward with their plans.
The Miami-based investment firm agreed a deal with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in September to purchase his 94.1 per cent shareholding but, since then, there have been plenty of roadblocks and delays. This is despite being given the green light by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in December. Now, according to sources at The Athletic, the group are hoping to meet with the Premier League this week. It's reported that they had hoped to organise a meeting last week however, nothing transpired. Since then, they have had 'verbal confirmation' of a meeting but an exact date is yet to be set. At this meeting, they will 'discuss the documentation that 777 has submitted as part of the league’s owners’ and directors’ test (OADT)'.
This news could be corroborated by the fact that co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, who are both listed on the change of control documents, were in attendance at Goodison Park over the weekend as they watched Sean Dyche's side lose 3-1 to West Ham United. A date for the completed takeover was originally penned for late 2023 but there has been a lack of movement since.
Dyche spoke on the takeover delay prior to their game with West Ham last week: "It's out of my hands, that. Just wait and see what happens. I've got no news to report. Nothing has changed from my point of view and until it does, I'm sure I'll inform you. It's an ongoing process. The points tally and the appeal was a much different situation. They're not worried about takeovers, it's miles above what you do on the football pitch, that's for another way. Their focus would have been on that appeal process, finding where is it now, it's been dragging on and on, everyone wants to know. That is more important in their world, getting points on the board and deliveries on the pitch."