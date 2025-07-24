Getty Images

Everton have been linked with Adam Aznou, with a host of other full-back targets suggesting a departure or two.

David Moyes was always going to be up against it this summer for Everton with the calander now another enemy as he looks to strengthen a squad in need of repair.

Carlos Alcaraz has signed on a permanent deal and the arrival of Thierno Barry will give the sort of focal point that the Toffees need at the tip of their attack. The former Villarreal no.9 can score goals and his 6ft 4inch frame can more than handle the physicality of English football. The France Under-21 international will need help though and it is no surprise to see a host of wingers being linked too. Real Sociedad flyer Takefusa Kubo is the latest name mentioned and it would be a surprise to see the window shut without at least a couple of additions.

Everton target full-backs as David Moyes builds squad

Another area of concern for Moyes is the full-back areas with Adam Aznou of Bayern Munich a new name to add to the list for the current crop of Toffees defenders to be concerned about taking their place. These are the players who are rumoured to be on Everton’s radar as Moyes rebuilds from the back.

Left-back options are severely limited for Moyes with Vitaliy Mykolenko the only senior option available to the gaffer. The 26-year old is a consistent and safe pair of hands, however, with just a year left on his contract, a backup and potential replacement needs to be found this summer.

Given the space that has been created on the wage bill by the players who have departed, getting key players approaching their peak age has to be a priority by the new recruitment team.

It doesn’t look like Mykolenko is a target to be replaced, more that he needs help and Everton need cover should he get injured with Aznou being one potential target. Another is Leicester left back Victor Kristiansen, the 22-year old Denmark international who will be looking to return to the top flight after being relegated last season.

What right-backs have been targeted and Everton star in trouble

Right-back is where Moyes seems to have less confidence though with Seamus Coleman turning 37 early into the season and father time catching up on a body that has been through the ringer for club and country. Jake O’Brien deputised 20 times in the Premier League last season and it might be that Moyes is looking for a different type of player to the 6ft 5inch tall full-back.

What this also means, is that Moyes clearly has no belief in his fellow Scot Nathen Patterson to shrug off his injury problems and develop the sort of consistency that has been missing from his game since signing from Rangers. With Everton linked with a couple of players from the Ibrox outfit, a swap deal including Hamza Igamane might not be a bad idea to present to Kevin Thelwell.

The list of right-backs who are linked is a lengthy one with £8.5m said to be the bid needed to secure Anthony Caci of Mainz whilst Trai Hume at Sunderland is likely to cost more due to his new status as a Premier League player.

Danish right-back Elias Jelert cost Galatasaray £7m only a year ago and the 22-year old played 35 times as his side tasted title success in Turkey. More local, is Brighton utility full-back Tariq Lamptey who can cover either flank and who is out of contract at the end of this season. The 24-year old is a quality player, but his injury history is one to be wary of.

Two exciting names are Jackson Tchatchoua of Hellas Verona with the 23-year old Cameroon international being the perfect alternative to O’Brien having experience in both Italy and Belgium as is Georgios Vagiannidis, 23, of Panathinaikos. Sent off against Rangers in Champions League qualifying, Vagiannidis was one of the Greek side’s best players until a second yellow card saw him head for an early bath.

There is no smoke without fire and, if there was only one or two right-backs being linked, there might not be much in it, but with so many names, it seems like only a matter of time before a new signing is made.