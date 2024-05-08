Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs has backed the message from the Everton Shareholders’ Association demanding answers on the proposed club takeover by 777 Partners.

Everton Shareholders’ Association have demanded that the club, Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board to put paid to 777 Partners’ prospective takeover. The Miami-based firm agreed to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1% stake last September. But more than seven months later, the Premier League are still to ratify the deal.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport’s Alan Myers reported earlier today they are hoping to secure a deal before the weekend, posting on X, he wrote: ‘Both sides met in London yesterday and talks are expected to continue over the next few days as Moshiri seeks clarity and a resolution to complete the deal with an outcome expected before the clubs final home game of the season against Sheffield United on Saturday.’ Prior to this news, the Everton FC Shareholders’ Association posted a passionate statement on X, relaying their frustrations over how the club has handled the takeover attempt: “We are the oldest Shareholders' Association in the world and are dismayed by the lack of respect being shown to our football club by the largest shareholder Farhad Moshiri, and the Premier League during what seems a never-ending change of ownership process.

“We have observed with concern and frustration as it became increasingly clear that a fit-for-purpose process cannot possibly take this long as the Premier League continues to demonstrate their inability to regulate. In the absence of the Premier League making a timely decision we insist that the Everton Board, and Farhad Moshiri in particular, stop this damaging process now and recognise that 777 Partners are not at this time fit-and-proper prospective owners of Everton Football Club.

“The powers-that-be are being disrespectful to our fellow shareholders, our fantastic worldwide fan base and football as a whole by continuing to allow this farce to continue. We demand a decision, and we demand it now.”