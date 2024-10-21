Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich 0-2 Everton: The Premier League clash saw one penalty incident that went Everton’s way.

Everton were lucky to avoid giving away a penalty against Ipswich Town, claims Dermot Gallagher.

The former Premier League referee had his say on the weekend’s action on the Sky Sports News segment ‘Ref Watch’ as he reviewed the Everton game, as a contentious decision between Dwight McNeil and Jack Clarke took centre stage.

What made this particular incident ironic was the fact that Dan Burn had brought down Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a similar foul before the international break - one that left Everton fans dismayed at the outcome of no penalty. This moment was similar but VAR suggested that Michael Oliver would overturn his decision after he had given, which left Ipswich fans fuming. It was a slice of luck for the Toffees who experienced the opposite fortunes against Newcastle.

Gallagher and ex-professionals Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock all debated the decision. "This is a carbon copy of Calvert-Lewin and Burn the other week, when I explained the attacker caught the defender. The same thing has happened." Gallagher explained.

Smith: "McNeil puts his leg across Clarke before he's about to shoot. You have to argue for Ipswich there. I think it's a penalty."

Warnock "I'm not so sure. I think he just stops. McNeil is in that vicinity of, where can I go?"

That was the only real moment of note to worry Everton who managed to keep hold of a 2-0 lead for the first time this season having surrendered two against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Given that Ipswich had ‘gotten one over’ Everton in the summer by snatching a few of their transfer targets away from them, this result will feel that much more satisfying. The likes of Jacob Greaves, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste and Sammy Szmodics all opted to move to Portman Road having all been linked with moves at one time or another.

The duo of Cajuste, who has spent most of his time injured, and Phillips, who looks a shell of his former self, look to be happy misses but it is clear Szmodics and Greaves would have slotted in perfectly to Everton’s squad. Still, they showed all of their Premier League experience to quietly condemn Ipswich to defeat and will look to a more fruitful potential run over the next month and a half with confidence.