Sunderland are reportedly set to sign the international team-mate of Everton pair Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye.

A midfielder who has been linked with a move to Everton is reportedly set to join a Premier League rival.

The Toffees are set for a busy summer, with several areas of the squad needing to be strengthened. Eight players have left the club from the squad that finished 13th in the table last season, including regular starter Abdoulaye Doucoure. It also appears that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane could leave Merseyside after the end of their respective deals.

Seamus Coleman has committed his future, with the captain set to lead Everton to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock after signing a new one-year deal. There is also hope that Idrissa Gana Gueye will pen an extension having enjoyed a tremendous 2024-25 campaign.

But even with Gueye, Everton are short in midfield. The only senior options in the engine room are Gueye, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam after Orel Mangala returned to Olympique Lyonnais.

Diarra links

A player who Everton have been credited with an interest is Habib Diarra. Despite being aged 21, he’s the captain of RC Strasbourg and helped them finish seventh in Ligue 1, recording three goals and four assists in 34 games. Diarra was also excellent for Senegal when he scored in their 3-1 win over England earlier this month - becoming the first African team to beat the Three Lions in history.

Newly-promoted Leeds United were also said to be keen on signing the midfielder. However, another Premier League newcomer appear to have won the race. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have agreed a deal worth up to £30 million. Romano posted on X: “Sunderland agree deal to sign Habib Diarra as new midfielder from RC Strasbourg, here we go! Understand agreement has been reached tonight between clubs for €35.5m package add-ons included. Sell-on clause also included and medical tests booked.”

Everton transfer business

Everton have been linked with several midfielders so far. It was reported earlier this week that the Toffees admire Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, who has a year remaining on his St James’ Park contract. Longstaff was a bit-part player for the Magpies last term and may feel he needs to leave his boyhood club to play regularly.

A reunion with Moyes and Tomas Soucek has also been mooted. The pair enjoyed success together at West Ham, winning the Europa Conference League in 2023 while Moyes was in charge. However, Soucek is aged 30 and would have no resale value.

Everton have made Charly Alcaraz’s switch permanent after his impressive loan spell from Flamengo in the second half of 2024-25. However, Alcaraz is an attacking midfielder who can also play wide and the Blues need options for the middle of the park.

As well as midfield, Everton are currently short in the striker department. They are admirers of Villarreal’s Thierno Barry, who has a release clause of around £34 million. Moyes also needs to add wingers and goalkeepers to provide back-up for Jordan Pickford. In addition, Everton has been in talks about signing Kenny Tete, whose contract at Fulham is coming to an end.