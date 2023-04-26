Where you can watch Everton vs Newcastle in the Premier League this week.

Every match left on Everton’s calendar is a must-win if they want to give themselves the best possible chance at staying in the Premier League next season.

The Toffees are currently inside the drop zone on 28 points, with only Nottingham Forest and Southampton below them. Without a win in their last five games, Sean Dyche’s side are fighting an uphill battle against the pull of the relegation zone.

Their latest result was a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, which saw Mason Holgate mark his first start since August 2022 with a sending off.

Everton have won just six Premier League games this season and their next opponent is Newcastle United, who have a top four finish in their sights.

The two sides are fighting very different fights but neither can afford any sort of slip up at this late stage in th season. With that being said, both teams will be throwing everything at this match as they vie for a crucial three points.

Here is how you can watch this week’s clash at Goodison Park.

When is Everton vs Newcastle and what time is kick-off?

Everton will host Newcastle on Merseyside on Thursday, April 26th, with kick-off scheduled for 19.45 BST.

The last time these two sides met, the Magpies edged out a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park thanks to a lone goal from Miguel Almirón.

You can find all the latest fitness news for each team, including which players are ruled out, right here.

Where can I watch Everton vs Newcastle?

The Everton vs Newcastle action will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with pre-match build up coverage starting at 19.15 BST.

As well being available on TV, subscribers will be able to watch the fixture live via the BT Sport app, which can be viewed on mobiles, tablets and computers.

Who do Everton have left to play?

After the Toffees face Newcastle, they have just five matches left of this Premier League campaign. The next following game will see them travel to the King Power Stadium to take on fellow relegation candidates Leicester City.