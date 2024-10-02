Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Everton manager commented on the England job which currently belongs to Lee Carsley.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has said it would be ‘crazy’ to say the England job would ‘never interest him’ as he eyes a return to football management.

Lampard, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of his caretaker role at the club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He has featured as a pundit regularly since then across broadcasters but is ready to step back into management.

Given his pedigree as a player and knowledge of English football, he is one name who has been flagged as a potential England manager but he claimed that it isn’t something he would expect to be a frontrunner for. Speaking to Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan on The Sports Agents podcast, he said.

“As an English player who played 100-plus times, and an English person who's very proud – of course, the England set up is something that I never dreamed of. I played many times for England. So, now as a coach, you know, I think I would be crazy to sort of say, ‘Oh no, that would never interest me.’”

Currently, former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley is in the interim role, charged with overseeing the UEFA Nations League fixtures while they search for the right candidate. Graham Potter is another manager linked with the role, but Carsley has earned plenty of plaudits across the opening two games we saw last month and Lampard echoed such claims.

“You have to be careful saying these things now, because it’s like a common topic, and Lee Carsley is the interim manager and done a really good job in his first two games and going forward,” he says. “I would never want to rock that boat, because I’ve got a lot of time for Lee and his team, and I hope he does very well. International football is a different challenge, ”he says. “So, we’ll see… Maybe one day.”