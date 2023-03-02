Everything you need to know about Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Everton face another six-pointer this weekend as they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Toffees have suffered back-to-back defeats since their huge win over Leeds United and have scored only two goals in their last six fixtures.

Following their hammering by Arsenal midweek, Everton will need to beat Forest if they want to move back out of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Steve Cooper’s side sit four points ahead and could get dragged back into the scrap at the bottom of the table if they fail to beat the Toffees.

Here is everything you need to know about this week’s match...

When is Nottingham Forest vs Everton?

Nottingham Forest will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (March 5). The game is scheduled to kick off at 2pm in the first of two matches.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Everton?

Yes, Nottingham Forest vs Everton will be broadcast live as part of Sky Sports’ Super Sunday. The clash will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch the match via Sky Go, while you can also snap up a NOW TV day pass for £11.98 to get access to the Premier League showing.

For those who are unable to watch, BBC One’s Match of the Day will also show extended highlights from 10:20pm on Saturday night. This can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest remain in an injury crisis ahead of this weekend, with up to ten players sidelined. Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate and Willy Boly remain as long-term absentees and are yet to feature this year.

Meanwhile, Forest will be without Scott McKenna who is unlikely to return from a thigh injury until next month, while Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi could return to the fold in the coming weeks. Cooper may be handed a boost however, with Ryan Yates likely to make his comeback after missing the previous six matches through illness. The midfielder returned to training last week but failed to make the squad for their defeat to West Ham.

Everton

Everton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to the City Ground.

Andros Townsend remains sidelined after suffering a ACL injury last season. The winger hasn’t played for the Toffees since their defeat to Crystal Palace almost a year ago. James Garner is another long-term absentee after he picked up a back injury in November, though he is nearing a return and could star for the Under-21s later this week.