Everton have two players named in Garth Crooks’ latest team of the week

Everton’s James Tarkowski and Amadou Onana have been praised following their shock win over Arsenal at the weekend. The Toffees are now level on points with Leeds United, with their goal difference the only thing leaving them in the relegation zone.

The clash at Goodison Park was Sean Dyche’s first match in charge following his appointment last week. It was his former Burnley stars, Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil, that combined to gift the Toffees the only goal of the game as they claimed their first victory since October.

Despite Everton’s poor form this season, Tarkowski has impressed in the backline and could massively benefit from the arrival of Dyche, who snapped him up from Brentford in 2016. After netting his first goal for Everton, it comes as no surprise to see the centre-back named in Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks said: “Tarkowski’s first goal for Everton won them the points, but I can’t help feeling the arrival of his former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has turbocharged the player’s confidence.

“The entire team has also responded to the demands of the new manager. However we’ve seen this all before - the question is, how long will it last?”

While it was Dyche’s former Burnley boys that secured the points for the Merseyside outfit, one of Frank Lampard’s signings in Onana was another star that dazzled at Goodison Park. The Belgian has showed glimmers of hope since joining from Lille in the summer, but the weekend’s performances showed fans exactly what they could get out of him for the rest of the season.

“Against Arsenal I could have picked any of their midfielders, both full-backs and their two central defenders, such was their performance. However, it was Onana who seemed to get the blood pumping among Evertonians as he took the game to the Gunners.

“His passion, determination and willingness to cover every blade of grass was infectious. What a pity former manager Frank Lampard saw very little of that.”