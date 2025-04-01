11 players who could miss Liverpool's Merseyside derby against Everton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool vs Everton team news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city’s bragging rights will be up for grabs once again when the 246th Merseyside derby takes place on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after the full-time whistle, a melee ensued, with Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones both sent off. In addition, Reds head coach Arne Slot and assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff were issued red cards for comments made to referee Michael Oliver and were forced to serve respective two-game touchline bans.

Slot will hope there are more cool heads this time around - and will want Liverpool to bounce back to form in their first game after the international break. The Reds suffered a disappointing week, exiting the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties before being beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Liverpool are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and have the title in their grasp but any more jitters must be avoided.

Everton would relish handing the Reds a blow in their pursuit of the silverware. They make the short trip across Stanley Park against the backdrop of a nine-match unbeaten run - engineered by David Moyes since his return to the Everton hot seat. Moyes never won a Merseyside derby at Anfield during his first stint as boss between 2002-2013 and faces another stern challenge.

Ahead of the game, here is the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile defender is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury which required surgery in February. Liverpool hope that Gomez can be back for the final few games of the season.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder had shoulder surgery around two months ago and is still recovering. Morton may feature for the under-21s before returning to the first-team fray, although he's played just six times so far this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - major doubt

The vice-captain suffered an ankle injury against PSG. There is a hope he will be back in April but it could be too soon for Alexander-Arnold to return.

Conor Bradley - major doubt

The right-back sustained a hamstring injury around six weeks ago and did not go away on international duty with Northern Ireland. Given it's the second time he's been sidelined with the issue, Liverpool will not want to take any risks.

Ryan Gravenberch - minor doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has started every game for Liverpool in the league so far. Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad before their first game against Spain with an issue although it's only thought to be precautionary.

Alisson Becker - minor doubt

The No.1 goalkeeper suffered a head collision during Brazil's 2-1 win over Colombia and returned to Merseyside before his country's loss to Argentina. Alisson was following concussion protocol, though, and allayed fears on social media.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker continues his recovery from a serious hamstring complaint. He's been absent for more than two months.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won't play for Everton again this season after rupturing his ACL in January.

Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues' first-choice left-back sustained a thigh complaint in the Ukraine's 3-0 loss to Belgium. It was described as 'serious' by manager Serhiy Rebrvo and Mykolenko was not spotted in training last Friday.

Iliman Ndiaye - major doubt

Everton's eight-goal talisman suffered his knee injury early in the previous Merseyside derby. Ndiaye is back in training but will need time to build up strength and fitness.

Dwight McNeil - major doubt

The versatile forward has not played for the Toffees since 4 December because of a knee issue. McNeil has surgery in February and has also been spotted back among his team-mates at Finch Farm, although he is likely to need more time given the length of his absence.