Liverpool remain keen on signing Alexander Isak having had a £110 million bid turned down by Newcastle United.

Liverpool will continue to maintain contact with Alexander Isak’s representatives as they remain hopeful of coming to a deal with Newcastle United, reports suggest.

The Reds have been pursuing the striker, having had a bid of £110 million turned down by the Magpies. Isak is keen on a move to Anfield after he was omitted from Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia because of injury - yet opted to train at former club Real Sociedad rather than remain on Tyneside.

In addition, Isak has not been rubbing shoulders with the rest of his team-mates since their return to the North East and has been taking part in sessions alone. He was also not involved in friendlies against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid respectively last weekend.

Howe gives update on Isak

Speaking after a 2-2 draw with the former at St James’ Park, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “We’ve had discussions and it’s clear we can’t involve him in the group at the moment. I don’t know how long that will last. He is training later than the rest of the squad.

“From our perspective we’d like to see him back with the team but the situation has to be right for the team. He’s contracted to us so, of course, there’s a chance he could play for Newcastle again. But I don’t know what the future holds.”

Newcastle have been exploring potential replacements, but have been fruitless so far. Liam Delap and Joao Pedro both opted for Chelsea, with Benjamin Sesko picking Manchester United over the Magpies. Howe’s side have reportedly shown an interest in Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea, who is now surplus to requirements.

‘Liverpool to main contact’

Newcastle are also closing in on the arrival of defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan. And with the Magpies active in the market, it’s been claimed that it’s why Liverpool feel they can complete a deal for Isak.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are not giving up. Liverpool have a feeling that Newcastle are very active on the market after signing Malick Thiaw. It's important to say that the feeling at Liverpool is that Newcastle are still very active on the striker's market because they know Alexander Isak is not changing his mind.

“Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool, he has no intention to return to a normal conversation for a new contract so Liverpool keep hoping. They maintain their confidence in trying to make the deal happen. It remains a concrete opportunity, they want to see Alexander Isak as a new Liverpool.

“It's going to be a week where Liverpool maintain their contact active on the player's side and Newcastle will try to find a new striker. They are still looking, according to my information, for a new offensive midfielder and a striker, these two positions. Let's see what they're going to do.”

While Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million, after Newcastle had offers turned down, they are still light in attack. The Reds have sold Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich respectively.