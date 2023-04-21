Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of a potential new midfield option this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Merseyside outfit are currently on the hunt for alternatives to Jude Bellingham, who they have withdrawn interest from due to his hefty asking price. Gravenberch is one name on the list and he is reportedly open to a move to Anfield this summer.

However, the 20-year-old recently refused to discuss the speculation and it remains to be seen whether Bayern would be looking to sell up after buying him just last summer.

Liverpool still keen to sign Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch in action for Bayern Munich

In his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside, Romano stated that while the Bundesliga giants have “no intention to negotiate” Gravenberch’s exit, Liverpool are still pursuing the situation and are hoping to strike a deal.

The Reds have reportedly identified the Dutchman as an ideal fit to help aid their current midfield problems.

“Liverpool are still there for Ryan Gravenberch, still pushing, they have not given up,” Romano wrote. “They consider him as a perfect signing, and he wants to play, not to be on the bench like he has been at Bayern.

“Still, Bayern want him to stay, so they have no intention to negotiate, let’s see if they can persuade him to stay. Liverpool are waiting, but Bayern consider him a really important player, so Liverpool are also considering Mason Mount and they will have contacts with the camp of Alexis Mac Allister soon, probably in the next few weeks.”

Bayern signed Gravenberch from Ajax for €19 million (£16m) plus add-ons but he has yet to establish himself as a regular in his new side. Since joining the Bavarians, the midfield man has made just 18 league appearances and most of them have been cameos.

Liverpool searching for midfield options

Liverpool have their eye on other Bellingham alternatives alongside Gravenberch.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount remains their main focus for the summer but a recent report claims they are looking to splash £114 million on the acquisition of Nicolò Barella from Inter Milan, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister.