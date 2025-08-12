Serie A winners Napoli and Champions League runners-up Inter Milan have been linked with the Liverpool star.

Arne Slot has told one of his players that a Liverpool departure has been put on the backburner, reports suggest.

The Reds are in the middle of a significant squad overhaul despite winning the Premier League title last season. Already, fringe players Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton have been sold, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz completing exits.

It has been thought that Liverpool may sanction more exits of those on the periphery of Slot’s plans. Kostas Tsimikas has a chance of leaving after the Reds signing Milos Kerkez, while Florian Wirtz’s £100 million record arrival has cast Harvey Elliott’s role in doubt.

Chiesa uncertainty

And many have been expecting Federico Chiesa will depart. He was Slot’s only signing last summer after taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat yet the winger barely featured on the way to winning the English championship. Chiesa made just five appearances in the league, with his only start coming in a 3-2 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in the penultimate fixture when the silverware had already been claimed.

Chiesa has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, having arrived from Juventus for £10 million. The 27-year-old was omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the pre-season tour of Asia because of a minor injury.

New decision made

But reports in his homeland suggest that a departure is not imminent due to a lack of attacking options. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are not in a current position to allow Chiesa to depart after selling Nunez and Diaz, as well as the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million but Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo are the only other out-and-out senior options. The Reds have so far been unsuccessful in their pursuit of Alexander Isak having had a £110 million bid turned down by Newcastle United.

It is reported that Slot has held a direct meeting with Chiesa to inform him of his situation, while the Italy international’s agent Fali Ramadani has had discussions with the Anfield hierarchy. The former Fiorentina forward was an unused substitute for Liverpool’s loss to Crystal Palace on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend.

It is suggested that Serie A champions Napoli are keen to sign Chiesa, as well as last season’s Champions League runners-up Inter Milan.

Speaking on Chiesa after the Brighton game last season, Liverpool boss Slot said: "I think the biggest quality Federico has is scoring goals. So the more you get him in and around the box, the bigger chance, it is for him to score a goal. He got a good chance just before Mo had his big chance. Mo assisted to Federico and for him to have an open shot from the 18-yard box is for Federico a very good chance because he's such a great finisher. But well defended by Van Hecke, who blocked that ball.

“I think he did even more than I could expect from him. Because if you haven't played throughout the whole season, hardly ever had any starts, and then to play Brighton away – which is a very good team, No.8 of the league that can bring in Mitoma 20 minutes before the end, that tells you everything about this league – and then for him to be out for so long and play a game like this is more than I could expect from him."