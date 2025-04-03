Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot (L) speaks with Liverpool's English defender #66 Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) after he leaves the game injured, during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 9, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday afternoon as they look to take a step close to the Premier League title

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided an injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Fulham. The Reds moved a step closer to the title on Wednesday night as they beat Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby.

Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game on a controversial evening that saw James Tarkowski escape a red card for a dangerous tackle on Alexis Mac Allister while Everton were left frustrated by the goal as they felt Luis Diaz was in an offside position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Fulham, who lost 2-1 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on their return to Premier League action. Marco Silva’s side drew 2-2 with Liverpool earlier in the season as the Reds managed to earn a point despite playing a large part of the game with 10 men.

Slot gives Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update ahead of Fulham

Providing an injury update ahead of the game, Slot suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not be available for the upcoming weeks. It means he will not return against Fulham this weekend while he also looks set to miss games with West Ham United and Leicester City. Liverpool end the month with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur. Conor Bradley could return as Slot weighs up what to do at right back.

Giving an update on the injury situation at right back, Slot said: “Trent and Joe [Gomez] will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor we will wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad. Curtis [Jones] is an option because he did wel against Everton. Jarrell [Quansah] did well a few times in the position also so let’s wait and see what decision we make on Sunday.”

Alisson Becker was left out of the squad against Everton due to concussion and Slot says Liverpool are following the protocols with the goalkeeper and that he will return once all the boxes are ticked which could be this weekend. He added: “With Ali, it’s simple - it’s a concussion. You have to tick all the boxes, the moment he does he will be in goal. Until then, we are following the protocol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Jones shines at right-back against Everton

Slot opted to use central midfielder Curtis Jones as a makeshift right-back against Everton. The Liverpool man did an impressive job, which was summed up deep into second-half stoppage time as Jones was there to brilliantly hook away a threatening cross from the visitors.

Jones told the Liverpool club website he was happy to be deployed where he is needed. He said: “It was just one of those things I say all the time – at the end of the day, I’m a footballer.

“Of course I want to play eight or 10 – or false nine or off the left or anything like that – [but] I just want to go and play and help the team as much as I can.

“As I said, of course I want to play eight or 10 or even six but there are lads in there who are doing a fantastic job so I’ve just got to wait for my chance. Of course I back myself all the time but at the end of the day it is the choice of the manager and his staff, and he knows what he thinks is best for the team. I respect that and I just always wait until he needs me.”