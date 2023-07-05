Darwin Nunez is enjoying a holiday in Spain before returning for pre-season and has bumped into a former Premier League star.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez fraternised with a former Everton rival as he enjoyed the off-season partying in Ibiza this week.

The Uruguayan is taking time away from the game ahead of pre-season and the upcoming Premier League campaign by jetting off to Spain with partner Lorena Manas.

The couple weren't alone as they partied at Ushuaïa in Ibiza, being joined by former Toffees star Gerard Deulofeu, who is also enjoying a holiday at the popular location choice for football stars with wife Maria Casas Iglesias - new Tottenham Hotspur man James Maddison also partied at the club last month when holidaying with Leicester City teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Nunez and Deulofeu posed for a photo together with Lorena captioning the snap as 'the best team'. The next night, the pair were then seen enjoying another double date as they enjoyed a meal and a show together.

Sharing another photo with the two football stars' arms around one another, Deulofeu's wife wrote: "Finishing the holiday with the best company."

Gerard Deulofeu and Darwin Nunez party in Ibiza (Image: @gerarddeulofeu Instagram)

A few years ago, the two forwards becoming so close may have riled football fans on Merseyside, but Deulofeu now plays for Udinese having left Everton in 2017.

The Spaniard made 75 appearances for Everton, first on a loan spell and then after making a permanent transfer in 2015. Deulofeu faced Liverpool six times as a player, twice with Everton and four times with Watford. He came on as a substitute in Watford's famous 3-0 victory over Liverpool in February 2020.

Nunez and partner Lorena are believed to have met when the striker was playing for Spanish side Almeria during the 2019/20 season. Lorena was known to previously be dating Barcelona star Aleix Vidal.

The couple welcomed their first child, also named Darwin, in January 2022. Lorena also hit the headlines earlier this year when sharing a raunchy Instagram story caption when out for dinner with the talisman.