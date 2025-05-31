'Did you see' - Thierry Henry has been blown away by Liverpool-linked striker

Liverpool have been linked with a switch for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

Thierry Henry has called a striker linked with Liverpool 'one of his favorites out there'.

The Reds have been thought to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window. Although Arne Slot comfortably guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden season as head coach, the number-nine position was somewhat of a problem.

Darwin Nunez endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign as he started only eight league games and scored seven times in all competitions. It is expected that Nunez will bring the curtain down on his Anfield career in the coming months. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, was hit by injury problems yet again and struggled for form in the latter stages of the season.

Slot often turned to Luis Diaz to operate as a makeshift striker and while he did well, the Colombia international is a natural winger.

Alvarez links

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in several centre-forwards in recent months - with one being Julian Alvarez. The Argentina international's agent claimed that the Reds were interested last summer when his client was leaving Manchester City to join Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez enjoyed an excellent year in the Spanish capital as he plundered 29 goals and recorded seven assists in 54 appearances in all competitions. And his performances for Atletico and Argentina have left Arsenal legend Henry impressed. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the 1998 World Cup winner said: "One of my favourite nines out there at the minute is Julian Alvarez. We've been talking about it, putting pressure, playing alone, low, whatever you want to do.

“Did you see the free-kick he scored the other day? He can hold the ball alone, he played at the Olympic Games, he played in the Copa America. I don't hear him saying, 'I'm tired' or not tired. Hopefully, nothing bad is going to happen to him. He's played everything and the way he plays, I just like him."

However, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that Alvarez will not be leaving the Metropolitano Stadium. He said: “Julian Alvarez is a player of Atletico de Madrid. He’s very happy here, he is our player and he will remain our player. He was raised at Atletico Madrid and he will die at Atletico Madrid.”

Liverpool plans

Liverpool’s hunt for a new striker could be dictated by outgoings as they close in on the arrival of Florian Wirtz. The playmaker is expected to costs a club-record fee that could be in excess of £100 million. The Reds have already agreed to sign Wirtz’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong for £30 million while Arne Slot’s side also are interested in AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

That could mean that raise are first needed to be raised before dipping back into the transfer market. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has also been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have banked a fee of £8.4 million after agreeing to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold’s contract expired on 30 June and it means that he can play in the expanded Club World Cup for Los Blancos.