EFL makes official decision ahead of Liverpool Carabao Cup clash vs Tottenham

Liverpool will visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday following their draw to Manchester United.

Liverpool have little time to stew over the points dropped at Anfield over the weekend, as their next challenge in the Carabao Cup semi-final is on the way. The Reds will make the trip to London on Wednesday to take on Tottenham Hotspur, hoping to secure a solid result and take one step closer to defending their crown.

Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run continued but players were visibly frustrated during their draw to rivals Manchester United on home soil. Fortunately for the Reds, Arsenal and Chelsea both dropped points, maintaining the six-point buffer at the top of the table. Liverpool also still have a game in-hand to play after the Merseyside Derby was postponed in December.

Slot and co now have a week away from Premier League action as focus shifts to cup tournaments. Spurs, who are winless in their last four matches, await the arrival of the Carabao Cup champions for Wednesday’s clash in the capital. The officiating team has been confirmed for the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — here’s who will be in charge of the semi-final first leg.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Carabao Cup referee

Stuart Attwell has been appointed Wednesday’s referee, with James Mainwaring and Constantine Hatzidakis acting as his assistants. The fourth official will be Tim Robinson, while Paul Tierney and Timothy Wood are on VAR duty.

In his last six games, Attwell has dished out 21 cards, including a red for Brighton in their meeting with Chelsea back in November. His most recent fixture was Southampton’s 5-0 defeat to Brentford, where he issued two bookings and awarded a penalty to the Saints.

The last time Attwell officiated a Liverpool match was at the start of the season in the 2-0 win over Brentford. The 42-year-old showed five yellow cards throughout the game, putting Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the book.

Liverpool will travel to Tottenham for the second time in just over two weeks. Their last meeting ended in a thrilling nine-goal spectacle, which saw the Reds stamp a 6-3 win over the North London side. The Reds went 5-1 up before Spurs got two back late in the second half but an 85th minute Luis Díaz goal hammered home the victory.

Tottenham are currently down in 12th in the Premier League table following their latest 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United. Spurs have not registered a Premier League win at home since November but they were able to edge out Man United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final last month.

Liverpool won all of their games over the festive period and netted an impressive 14 goals. They signed off their final game of 2024 with the 5-0 demolition of West Ham, featuring goals from five different goal-scorers. The Reds’ return to action did not end in the result many fans were expecting, especially amid the ongoing struggles in the Man United camp. United’s point against Liverpool did little for their progression up the league table. Rúben Amorim’s side are down in 13th, just seven points above Ipswich Town in the relegation zone.