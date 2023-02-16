The latest headlines from Anfield

Despite some terribly inconsistency this season, Liverpool may take some confidence out of their dominating win over Everton at the weekend. It was an all-round perfect day for the Reds, as Cody Gakpo scored his first goal, while Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota returned after a spell on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now take on Newcastle United in what is likely to be a much harder test. The Magpies currently sit fourth in the Premier League and have lost only once this season - to Liverpool in August.

Here are the latest headlines ahead of the meeting on Tyneside...

Van der Vaart criticises Klopp

Rafael van de Vaart has taken a swipe at Jurgen Klopp after Cody Gakpo’s slow start to life in Liverpool. The forward scored his first goal for the club against Everton, however he had failed to impress prior to that.

Despite a brilliant performance against the Toffees, Van der Vaart has criticised Klopp for his use of Gakpo. The Dutchman has mainly played as a striker for the Reds so far, despite starring elsewhere during the World Cup.

Speaking to Ladbrokes, the Dutchman said: “The biggest surprise for me wasn’t that Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo last month. Look, if you have the sort of tournament he did in Qatar, you’re going to attract interest from a lot of top clubs.

“But, for me, they’ve signed a player who has played his whole career as a left-winger, and in the national team he’s played as a number 10, a second striker... and now he’s playing as a striker? He’s not a striker!

“Cody needs space to play in, he needs to run with the ball, that’s where he’s most dangerous. That’s the biggest issue he has at Liverpool, why are they playing him as a number nine? He’s a left-winger who can cut inside and cause danger there.”

Gakpo will be eager to keep his place in the starting line-up following the returns of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. The latter is yet to score in the top flight this season.

Joey Barton praises Liverpool loanee

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has heaped praise on Jarell Quansah after an impressive start to his loan spell. The 20-year-old joined The Gas until the end of the season last month and has made six appearances since.

Quansah was a regular for Liverpool’s U-21 side before he was allowed to leave to pick up some valuable first team football in League One. The centre-back helped Rovers pick up a solid clean sheet against promotion challengers Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, Barton said: “The sky’s the limit for Jarell and I am sure that he really can go on to achieve whatever he wants.