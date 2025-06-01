Final Premier League table without VAR

The big screen displays news that the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) is reviewing a posible penalty to Everton, not given during the English Premier League football match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on March 15, 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton both had to contend with VAR throughout the most recent Premier League season

It was a season of contrasting fortunes for Merseyside’s two Premier League clubs with Liverpool crowned champions but Everton have plenty to feel positive about following a huge upturn in fortunes following David Moyes’ return to the club.

The Reds won their 20th domestic title in what was Arne Slot’s first season at the club and they will be out to defend their crown again next campaign. For the Toffees, they will hope a full season under Moyes with a transfer window under the Scotsman will push them back towards becoming a club that regularly finished in the top eight.

Both Liverpool and Everton had to deal with VAR controversy throughout the campaign. The Video Assistant Referee was introduced into the Premier League for the 2019-20 season but despite hopes it would take the pressure off on-field officials, it has only led to further scrutiny of calls.

Controversial VAR calls involving Liverpool and Everton this season

The final Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield saw VAR controversy as the video assistant opted to not overturn two key calls. The first came when James Tarkowski caught Alexis Mac Allister with a high and rash challenge on the calf with David Moyes admitting his captain was lucky not to be sent off by the on-field official or by VAR.

For Liverpool’s winner in the game, there was a question of offside against Luis Diaz in the build-up as he stopped Tarkowski from clearing the ball, although the Colombian made no motion himself towards the play. The ball came back into the Reds’ possession, with Diaz assisting Diogo Jota for the winner.

While VAR did not overturn any calls, it still highlighted the controversy that can be caused when the video assistant does not get involved. Everton had seven VAR calls overturned against them this season, with five in their favour. The most contentious decision against them was arguably seeing a penalty overturned in the 93rd minute in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Liverpool had six calls go against them when it came to VAR intervention, with four in their favour. The most recent decision came as Brighton had a goal awarded in the 85th minute after an incorrect offside against Jack Hinshelwood.

Final Premier League table without VAR

With all the VAR interventions this season, Squawka has put together how the final table would look without VAR errors - with Liverpool and Everton’s final points tallies changing while their positions have not.

1. Liverpool - 81 points

2. Arsenal - 79 points

3. Man City - 69 points

4. Chelsea - 69 points

5. Nottingham Forest - 65 points

6. Newcastle United - 64 points

7. Aston Villa - 63 points

8. Brentford - 60 points

9. Brighton - 59 points

10. Bournemouth - 58 points

11. Crystal Palace - 55 points

12. Fulham - 54 points

13. Everton - 49 points

14. Wolves - 46 points

15. Man United - 42 points

16. Tottenham - 38 points

17. West Ham United - 37 points

18. Ipswich Town - 24 points

19. Leicester City - 22 points

20. Southampton - 20 points