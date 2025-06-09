France's forward #11 Michael Olise (R, hidden) is congratulated by (L-R) France's defender #17 Malo Gusto, France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe and France's forward #09 Marcus Thuram after scoring the 0-2 goal during the UEFA Nations League third place play-off football match between Germany and France in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on June 8, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are hoping to wrap up a couple of transfer deals this week

Liverpool are working on a number of transfer deals as they look to complete their business early with supporters hoping that agreements can soon be struck after weeks of talks.

The Reds have signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and added Ármin Pécsi to their squad over the weekend with the Golden Boy nominee joining from Puskas Akademia, in what was a club record sale for the Hungarian club.

Talks are ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz and with Premier League rivals Bournemouth regarding Milos Kerkez. Both players are widely believed to be keen on moves to Merseyside as the clubs work on getting their agreements together.

The Reds saw a third bid for Wirtz rejected by Leverkusen over the weekend with the package totalling £113m, £100m of which was the up front transfer fee. The latest reports from Germany indicate an increased offer is on the way from Anfield.

Florian Wirtz confident of Liverpool deal going through

According to Sky Sports Germany, Wirtz himself is “convinced” his move to Liverpool will be agreed this week. Reporter Florian Plettenberg has said he expects a medical to take place in the coming days with an agreement between the clubs by the middle of the week at the latest.

He added: “And the total package is now almost €150m with a big package of possible add-ons included. Florian Wirtz is totally convinced that the deal will happen in the next couple of days.”

Liverpool’s move for Wirtz, if it goes through will be a British transfer record. The current record stands at £115m with Moises Caicedo’s 2023 move to Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion. The Reds’ latest official offer for Wirtz came below that number but they now look set to go above that fee to secure a deal for Wirtz.

Kylian Mbappe describes Florian Wirtz as a “top talent”

Ahead of France’s win over Germany in the third-fourth place Nations League play-off, France superstar Kylian Mbappe described Wirtz as “top talent.” Mbappe’s Real Madrid had been tentatively linked with the German international but he looks bound for Liverpool.

"He is a top talent and I think Germany can consider itself lucky to have a player like him," said Mbappe, who once held talks about a potential move to the Reds because of his mother’s love for Liverpool. "I like him and I enjoy watching him play.

"It looks like he'll move this summer. Then we'll see how things go for him and if he can still improve. But he's a really good player."

