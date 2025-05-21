Liverpool have Florian Wirtz on their radar but an alternative attacking midfielder is set to be on the market.

Kopites will be hoping for the best - but braced for bad news.

Plenty of supporters are optimistic that Liverpool can win the race to land Florian Wirtz. In truth, it has come as a pleasant surprise hat the Reds are in such a position to be a bona fide contender to sign the playmaker. Wirtz is one of the supreme talents in European football and few foresaw that Liverpool would attempt to hijack Bayern Munich.

It's long been thought that Wirtz was bound for the Allianz Arena. Yet the Reds seemingly find themselves in a two-horse race to recruit the Bayer Leverkusen starlet.

Given how long Wirtz has been linked with Munich, the powerhouse of his native Germany, the outcome may be disappointing. Liverpool are willing to splash out £126 million on the 22-year-old but they cannot dictate his preference.

It's been somewhat of a frustrating theme in recent years. Liverpool have saw some of their leading targets head elsewhere. Aurilien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham opted for Real Madrid. Moises Caicedo had his heart set on Chelsea despite the Reds having a club-record £111 million bid rejected by Brighton. And last summer, despite being ready to meet his £51 million release clause, Martin Zubimendi decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

It's why the Liverpool faithful will not be getting their hopes up too much over Wirtz. Bayern reportedly still believe they can win the race despite the door being ajar.

Summer plans

What made Liverpool’s interest in Wirtz more unexpected is that striker has been thought to be the priority if they are to bolster their attack. Although Arne Slot has guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign as head coach, it's been done so without an out-and-out number nine. Darwin Nunez has been a bit-part player, making just eight league starts and scoring seven times in all competitions. He likely leaves in the summer after three underwhelming years on Merseyside. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has struggled with fitness issues yet again.Luis Diaz has performed creditably when tasked with spearheading the attack but is at his best when deployed on the left wing.

Any leading striker will come at a premium. There are few available on the market, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be among the clubs trying to sign one as well as Liverpool. A price tag in excess of £130 million has been suggested for Alexander Isak, although Newcastle United are steadfast he won't be leaving. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike have reportedly been valued at around £80 million respectively.

If Wirtz was recruited, then it may well rule out a centre-forward. Owners Fenway Sports Group will hand Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes a sizeable war chest but given that Jeremie Frimpong is being signed for £30 million, left-back target Milos Kerkez could cost £45 million and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardasvili has agreed to sign from Valencia for up to £29 million, there will not be a limitless budget.

Cherki available

However, if Slot is indeed keen on a creative midfielder as well as a striker then there could be a solution. An alternative No.10 could be recruited for a cut-price fee, with Rayan Cherki set to be on the market.

The 21-year-old admitted that he is likely to leave Olympique Lyonnais after their 2-0 win over Angers last weekend. He said: “It was my last, I think, with Lyon, but I'm cautious because I know what I went through last summer, I know what I've been through. I'll see where the wind takes me, I'm proud of what I've done for OL."

Cherki has been tremendous for Les Gones this campaign, recording 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions. In Ligue 1, no player engineered more goals than the France under-21 international's 11. He also left England under-21s devastated by netting once and setting up two in Les Blues’ 5-3 win during March’s international break.

Cherki was close to departing Lyon in January but a move to Borussia Dortmund was pulled. However, it is widely suggested that he has an agreement with the French side to depart for around £19.5 million. Last week, French outlet Le Parisien suggested that Liverpool have enquired about Cherki. If he is indeed available for the relatively low fee then it would leave Slot will plenty of funds left over to go and recruit the striker that the Reds covet.