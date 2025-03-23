Liverpool manager Arne Slot has three new contract problems come the end of the season | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Talk of contract extensions at Liverpool is not going away anytime soon

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is hoping to wrap up the Premier League title as quickly as possible next month as he eyes lifting the trophy in his first season at the club. The Reds are 12 points clear of Arsenal after 29 games and need just 16 more points to guarantee the title.

Mohamed Salah has been one of the main inspirations behind the Reds’ charge towards the Premier League this season, with a stunning 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 games. He could break the record for most goals and most assists in a single season.

However, while Salah has been firing the goals in, the issue of his contract has left somewhat of a cloud over Anfield this season. He is not the only Liverpool player who will see his deal run out this summer, with captain Virgil van Dijk and academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold also facing uncertain futures.

What is happening with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contracts?

This week reports in Spain claimed Alexander-Arnold was on the cusp of agreeing a free transfer to Real Madrid. The right-back has been targeted by the Spanish giants ahead of the summer and they even made a bid for him in January but the Reds firmly knocked that back.

Meanwhile, there is said to be more confidence within the club that Salah and Van Dijk will sign new deals. Providing an update earlier this week, David Ornstein of The Athletic said: “All parties are playing down Van Dijk to PSG. Liverpool remain confident that he will extend at Anfield.”

He also provided a similar update with Salah, stating: “I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same. Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.”

Konate, Robertson and Kelleher out of contract in 2026

Once the situations around Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold resolve - there will be no let up for the Reds when it comes to contract talks as Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konaté and Caoimhin Kelleher are all out of contract in June 2026.

It means the trio have just one season remaining on their deals come the end of the campaign and some decisions will need to be made over their futures. Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club amid repots earlier this year he is unwilling to commit to a new contract. Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Chelsea have all been linked with his signature. PSG have been linked with Konate while just this week Robertson addressed his future while on international duty with Scotland.

He said: “I look back on the eight years I’ve had at Liverpool and think I’ve been the starting left-back at the club. That is something I am very proud of, within myself. Eventually, your time comes. But I don’t think my time is up yet. Whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone else in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.”