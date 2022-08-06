Liverpool couldn’t take all three points in their first Premier League outing of the season, and Peter Crouch was a little underwhelmed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp wasn’t too pleased, either

Liverpool’s performance in their season opener has been dubbed ‘flat’ by former striker Peter Crouch.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men went behind twice at Cravel Cottage, and new signing Darwin Nunez stood out after coming off the bench in the second half.

Nunez scored the first equaliser and assisted the second, with Mo Salah tapping home.

But ultimately, Fulham were good value for their point, and Liverpool didn’t do an awful lot to deserve all three.

After the game, BT Sport pundit and former Reds striker Crouch said: “Liverpool still had chances because they have tremendous quality in all areas. I just thought that they were a bit flat. We saw last year that they were absolutely relentless.

“But I think we have to give credit to Fulham. The midfield two were fantastic for them today and they protected the defence.

“The work that Marco Silva has done over the pre-season, because they wouldn’t have played like that in the Championship. Defensively though they were fantastic and also had a threat going forward.”

Liverpool did go into the clash dealing with a number of injury issues, but they will still have been disappointed with their performance, with Aleksandr Mitrovic causing all sorts of issues.

Crouch is backing Liverpool to get over Mane

Still, it’s very early in the season, and it is not uncommon for it to take a little time to get back into full speed.

Unfortunatly for the Reds, they have a long wait until their second outing of the season, taking on Crystal Palace at Anfield a week on Monday.