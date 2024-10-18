Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney agree over Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool vs Chelsea: The two sides clash at Anfield on Sunday and the former Man United duo have the same prediction for the game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool face Chelsea on Sunday in what is the game of the weekend in the Premier League as two of the most in-form sides go head-to-head.

The Reds have been almost faultless in the league winning all but one game while Chelsea have lost only to Manchester City and scored the second-most goals. Enzo Maresca’s side have plenty of quality in their ranks and could cause Liverpool plenty of problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be without two key starters, however, following suspensions that came during the draw with Nottingham Forest. Both Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella will be absent meaning Tosin Adarabioyo and the impressive Renato Viega will be come into the side while Liverpool are set to name an unchanged side with only Alisson Becker missing from their strongest XI.

Predicting the outcome of the game is difficult given the quality of both teams but both Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney backed the same result on the latest episode of the Overlap’s ‘Stick to Football’ Super 6 Predictions. “I think Liverpool beat them, I think Chelsea are a little bit younger,” Neville said. “I think they’ll be goals,” Rooney replied before the pair agreed on a 3-1 score line to Arne Slot’s side.

After Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott pondered their prediction, Neville claimed that Anfield is a place that can break any promising side. “I think it’ll be a big atmosphere that day. I think Liverpool can be a humbling place; it’s the first time this team has gone there properly - I had nightmares there, honestly!”

Loading....

Liverpool haven’t lost at Anfield to Chelsea since 2021, winning 4-1 last season against Maurcio Pochettino’s side. However, Maresca’s side are a different unit altogether, buoyed by a run of five wins in six games in all competitions. One area of concern for Liverpool is their ability to break quickly, with the London club registering the most shots from fast breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-place on the list is Nottingham Forest who broke with great effect at Anfield earlier this season to deal them their only defeat - an avenue that Maresca’s side can certainly exploit given the pace and quality they possess. The midfield battle will also be key as both Ryan Gravenberch and Moises Caicedo have been in brilliant form thus far and the two teams rarely play out a disappointing game.