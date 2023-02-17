How Liverpool’s squad market value compares to Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far as they sit nineth in the Premier League table. Their biggest stars that had previously made their name as some of the world best have failed to live up to expectations this time round, while some new signings have struggled to impress.
The Reds have certainly pumped some money into their attack this term, spending around £100 million on Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo across the two transfer windows. However, neither have quite lived up to the hype that was placed upon them when they made the move to Merseyside.
Some of their prized assets, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, have underperformed for much of the campaign and the squad have also been the victim of an ageing team that is in need of a revamp. However, despite their recent troubles, the Reds’ squad remains one of the most valuable in the Premier League.
With an average player market value of around £28 million, we take a look at how Liverpool’s squad value compares to the rest of the top flight.
|Team
|Market value
|Man City
|£934m
|Chelsea
|£926m
|Liverpool
|£829m
|Arsenal
|£795m
|Man United
|£676m
|Tottenham
|£633m
|Newcastle
|£422m
|West Ham
|£420m
|Leicester
|£405m
|Aston Villa
|£397m
|Wolves
|£351m
|Southampton
|£345m
|Everton
|£328m
|Nottingham Forest
|£296m
|Crystal Palace
|£275m
|Brighton
|£274m
|Brentford
|£272m
|Leeds United
|£263m
|Fulham
|£219m
|Bournemouth
|£202m
