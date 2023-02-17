How Liverpool’s squad market value compares to Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

How Liverpool’s squad market value compares to the rest of the Premier League

Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far as they sit nineth in the Premier League table. Their biggest stars that had previously made their name as some of the world best have failed to live up to expectations this time round, while some new signings have struggled to impress.

The Reds have certainly pumped some money into their attack this term, spending around £100 million on Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo across the two transfer windows. However, neither have quite lived up to the hype that was placed upon them when they made the move to Merseyside.

Some of their prized assets, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, have underperformed for much of the campaign and the squad have also been the victim of an ageing team that is in need of a revamp. However, despite their recent troubles, the Reds’ squad remains one of the most valuable in the Premier League.

With an average player market value of around £28 million, we take a look at how Liverpool’s squad value compares to the rest of the top flight.

Team Market value Man City £934m Chelsea £926m Liverpool £829m Arsenal £795m Man United £676m Tottenham £633m Newcastle £422m West Ham £420m Leicester £405m Aston Villa £397m Wolves £351m Southampton £345m Everton £328m Nottingham Forest £296m Crystal Palace £275m Brighton £274m Brentford £272m Leeds United £263m Fulham £219m Bournemouth £202m

