A Liverpool legend has identified what his old club must to do to battle for the Premier League title this season.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool and Chelsea can challenge for the Premier League title this season - but only if they can match one feat achieved by Manchester City last season.

The two sides have enjoyed positive starts to life under new managers and went head-to-head in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon as the Reds claimed a fourth consecutive league win and a seventh straight win in all competitions. It was former Chelsea forward Mo Salah that opened the scoring on the half-hour mark as he converted from the penalty spot after Levi Colwill had brought down Curtis Jones. The visitors hit back just four minutes after half-time when Nicolas Jackson narrowly beat the offside trap and kept his cool to beat Caoimhin Kelleher - although the goal was only awarded after a lengthy review from the Video Assistant Referee.

However, Arne Slot’s men would not be denied and thy claimed all three points as the impressive Jones restored their lead just minutes later to ensure his side moved back to the top of the Premier League table after slipping to second in the aftermath of Manchester City’s dramatic late win at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Sunday afternoon. The weekend results mean the Reds hold a one-point lead over the reigning champions, with third placed Arsenal sat a further three points behind Pep Guardiola’s men. Despite their defeat on Merseyside, Chelsea remain in sixth place and are just three pointes shy of the top four. Former Anfield favourite Carragher believes both his old club and Sunday’s visitors can challenge for the title this season - but only if they can claim three points in games they are expected to win throughout the season.

He told Sky Sports Super Sunday: “Liverpool have had a great start to the season and people say they haven’t played anyone. Yes, that’s right, but Liverpool have come out on top tonight. A big thing of being successful is winning the games you’re supposed to win and that takes you a long way in a season. You look at Man City last season, they didn’t beat Liverpool or Arsenal - but they still won the league and they won the games they were supposed to win.

“If you do that, whether you’re Liverpool, Chelsea or anyone else, you’re going to have a very good season. It becomes a great season then if you start taking points from your rivals and I agree with what the manager said there that I do think Chelsea will be there or thereabouts. I thought Chelsea put on a pretty good display here today.”

The Reds take a break from domestic action as they prepare to visit Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on matchday three of the Champions League before returning to the Premier League with a tantalising battle with title rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.