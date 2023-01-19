Jude Bellingham is still being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, and here we round up the latest on the situation.

The Reds are in serious need of help in midfield, with the core of their team ageing. Jurgen Klopp decided not to recruit significant new signings in the summer, and it is coming back to bite Liverpool, who are already 10 points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand to play. The Reds are expected to spend big on a midfielder next summer, though, and Bellingham continues to be linked.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest on the situation.

Borussia Dortmund’s stance

Dortmund refused to sell Bellingham last summer after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Dortmund regularly sell their top stars, but they typically only sell one per summer. With Haaland out the door first, Bellingham was not going to be allowed to depart, but it’s already pretty clear he will be the superstar who leaves Signal Iduna Park this summer.

Likely price tag

Reports are ever-changing when it comes to Bellingham’s price tag, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

According to BILD, who are likely to have good insight on the situation, Dortmund have set a minimum price tag of £104.9million - that’s 120million euros - for this summer. The 19-year-old joined Dortmund for around £20million two years ago, so the German club will receive a huge profit should the midfielder go for around £100millon, even after the five percent former club Birmingham City are due from any sale.

Latest report

A fresh report from Diario AS claims Bellingham has told Real Madrid he would prefer a move to the Spanish giants this summer.

It’s claimed, amid interest from Liverpool and many others, Bellingham has decided that the Spanish capital might be the best landing spot, and that will be communicated to Dortmund in a meeting between the German club and Bellingham’s father and representative, Mark Bellingham.