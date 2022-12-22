Liverpool suffer significant Jude Bellingham transfer ‘blow’

Liverpool have reportedly fallen behind in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, with Real Madrid now thought to be leading the race for his signature. Spanish outlet AS have reported that the midfielder doesn’t want to return to England just yet and could favour a move to Spain.

The Reds are long-term admirers of Bellingham and were linked with a move in summer, while the likes of Manchester United, Man City and Real Madrid have also been interested - though the latter looked to be the only real threat in the race.

Bellingham has established himself as one of Europe’s biggest prospects since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City two years ago and once again hit the headlines during this winter’s World Cup. The 19-year-old picked up a goal and an assist in a brilliant individual campaign in Qatar and it wasn’t long before the rumour mill got going once again.

Following England’s win in Senegal, in which Bellingham assisted Jordan Henderson’s opener, a number of reports claimed Liverpool were in pole position to snap up the teenager and Bellingham was also eager to make the move to Anfield. However, AS are now reporting that the midfielder is in no rush to return to England and could look to challenge himself in La Liga, with Los Blancos convinced they can strike an affordable deal with Dortmund. Bellingham is expected to leave Germany for over £100 million in the summer.