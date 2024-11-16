Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could look to strengthen in January with a shot at the Premier League title right in front of them.

Liverpool have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and deservedly sit top of the Premier League going into the international break. Arne Slot’s side have taken 28 points from a possible 33 while watching their two main title rivals slip up in recent weeks.

Manchester City are reeling from the loss of Rodri for the season and have lost their last two, while Arsenal haven’t won in four. Few had tipped Liverpool to be genuine title contenders over the summer, with even fewer backing the Reds come the end of a summer in which they made just one first-team signing, but Slot has done an incredible job and they are now right in the mix.

Liverpool aren’t likely to have planned for a busy January but with their status as serious title contenders growing stronger by the week, recruitment chiefs might be minded to consider a more aggressive approach. Arsenal and City will be looking to strengthen for the crucial second-half of the campaign and so it is the responsibility of those in charge at Anfield to be on the lookout.

With all that in mind, Liverpool World has attempted to draw up a team that could bring home a second ever Premier League title. Take a look below.

GK: Alisson

A hamstring injury has kept Alisson out since the start of October and while Caoimhín Kelleher has deputised well, Slot will be keen to have his first-choice back between the posts as soon as possible. Title-winning experience could prove crucial as the season comes to a close, and those match-winning saves could end up deciding where the trophy goes.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Has been playing a more withdrawn role under Slot and has just the one assist to show for it, but Alexander-Arnold’s passing range is being utilised from deeper. The 26-year-old’s defensive quality has been regularly questioned but he’s started every match for a team who have conceded just six goals in 11 games - that cannot be ignored.

CB: Ibrahima Konate

Has really come into his own in recent weeks, taking advantage of some early issues for Jarell Quansah to cement himself as first-choice inside Alexander-Arnold. Came up with a crucial goal in September’s 2-1 win at Wolves and will likely do so again before the season is out.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

The only Liverpool squad member to play every Premier League minute so far and, barring injury or suspension, will likely play every minute right up until May. A colossus at the back and central to that defensive record. His contract expires in the summer but do not expect the Reds to consider selling mid-season.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Left-back has been the obvious issue this season, with Andy Robertson past his peak and fighting for minutes with Kostas Tsimikas. Liverpool could look to pull the trigger early on a long-term successor and have been linked with Kerkez recently. Bournemouth have reportedly been approached for permission to speak with the 21-year-old, who is valued around £40million.

CDM: Martin Zubimendi

The summer transfer saga that would not go away until the point at which Zubimendi opted to stay at Real Sociedad in mid-August. Interest will almost certainly remain and Jamie Carragher recently urged Liverpool to ‘go and get’ the £50m-rated defensive midfielder. Ryan Gravenberch has been excellent in the role but a more natural option could be the difference come May.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Deserving of a place in the starting line-up even if he is moved out of that defensive role, having been excellent there all season so far. Comfortably Liverpool’s most improved player under Slot and has proven he can do both sides of the midfield game.

CM: Curtis Jones

Has recently usurped Dominik Szoboszlai to start as the most attacking midfielder and rewarded that decision with a pair of assists against Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen. Scored his first England senior goal against Greece and looks to be brimming with confidence.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Undoubtedly Liverpool’s star man, even at 32 and with a matter of months remaining on his contract. 14 goal involvements - eight goals and six assists - more than anyone else in the Premier League. Could be the man to drag his side to Premier League glory once again.

ST: Diogo Jota

It’s a tight call picking between Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, two forwards who offer such different profiles, but the former’s clinical edge could easily prove crucial as the stakes get higher and games become tighter. Nunez is some option to bring off the bench as legs tire.

LW: Luis Diaz

Another tight call, with Cody Gakpo excellent when starting in recent weeks, but Diaz’s desire to run in behind can stretch defences and offer options for the creators like Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch and Jones. As with Nunez, Gakpo is an excellent option to have as back up.