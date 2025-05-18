Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, line up with their mascots prior to the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are set to overhaul their squad this summer as they aim to retain the Premier League title

Aston Villa have been told to enter the race for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but will face competition from Premier League rivals to sign the Republic of Ireland.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bournemouth are all said to have an interest in the 26-year-old who is entering the final year of his contract with the Reds.

Potential Villa interest would come as a surprise given they have a firm first-choice between the sticks in Emi Martinez. The 2022 World Cup winner signed a new deal until 2029 just last summer but is now being linked with a move away from the club. He was emotional on Friday night as Villa beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their final home game of the campaign.

Addressing the player’s emotions, Fabrizio Romano said: “Martínez, emotional, as this could be his last appearance at Aston Villa — not sure yet but a possibility ahead of summer window. Understand Saudi Pro League clubs have approached Martínez in the recent weeks.”

Aston Villa ‘should’ eye move for Caoimhin Kelleher

Given they could lose Martinez, Kelleher should be looked at by Villa, journalist Michael Hincks has said in the i Paper. Kelleher has expressed an interest in leaving the club this summer as he wants to be a number one.

Last summer, Liverpool made the move to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth up to £29m with the stopper set to arrive on Merseyside in July.

Speaking in September shortly after that deal was announced, Kelleher said: "I've made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a number one and play week in, week out. The club's made that decision to get another goalkeeper and from the outside looking in, it looks like they've made a decision to go in a different direction."

Kelleher is linked with a move to some top Premier League clubs but if Martinez does leave Villa, he could secure a move to a top-level Premier League side where he would likely be first choice.

Liverpool will not want to lose Caoimhin Kelleher - but he deserves regular football

Kelleher’s Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has urged the player to leave Anfield for more regular game-time this summer. Alisson Becker remains number one at Liverpool but Kelleher has been an incredibly-reliable back-up for a number of years now.

Speaking earlier this season when Kelleher made six saves and kept a clean sheet in a Champions League win over RB Leipzig, former Reds star Steve McManaman said: "It's almost disrespectful calling him a number two, because of course, he does play second in command when Alisson is fit, but he's played too many games now to be associated as one. He's an outstanding goalkeeper, outstanding when called upon."

Kelleher is reportedly unwilling to sign a new deal at Anfield and with just over 12 months to run on his contract, Liverpool will need to sell him this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer. The club will not want to lose him but his performances over the past few campaigns has warranted a shot at a number one spot - whether that is with the Reds or at a Premier League rival.