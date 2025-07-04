Liverpool are unlikely to sign Alexander Isak this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool have spent a lot of money this summer, but who would they need to sell to be able to afford Alexander Isak?

Liverpool's summer will be judged on the two or three key positions that they are still looking to address after coming out of the traps flying.

The full-back positions have been re-freshed without any loss of quality or any gambles being made and the total spend taken up close to the £200m transfer budget mark with the record signing of Florian Wirtz.

The Reds aren't done there though but they are having to be patient in their hunt for a new striker with Darwin Nunez's move to Napoli not yet confirmed, a bid has been prepared for Alexander Isak, however, he won't come cheap.

Who Liverpool need to sell to afford Alexander Isak

A price tag of £150m has been reported which leaves Liverpool some £135m short given the signings already made, until a bit of creative accounting is carried out.

The departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £30m makes a dent, even if his exit means that a centre-half will need to be signed too. If the replacement is Marc Guehi, that could leave Richard Hughes short again, who and what he prioritises this summer is going to be a fascinating watch.

Liverpool might have to meet Napoli in the middle for Nunez and drop their £55m plus asking price for the Uruguay international, at £50m, there is only £55m that needs to be found to sign Isak.

Harvey Elliott was player of the tournament for England Under-21s and won't be short of offers, even if his £40m price tag seems a little low now. What his sale would do though, is bring Newcastle to the table. Elliott could also be used in a swap deal for Isak.

Arne Slot might well be faced with a decision of getting the striker he wants and being short somewhere else for now, unless there is some other wheeling and dealing that can be done. The loan market could also be utilised, even the PSR dodging loan-to-buy approach could work for someone like Guehi.

Persuading Newcastle to part with Isak is another story and, if they are valuing the Swede as high as £150m, they will need to pay him accordingly, something his agents will be fully aware of.

Newcastle dig deep in attempt to keep Isak

Speaking to Football Insider, this isn't entirely out of the question, according to former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown:

“Newcastle are confident Isak will stay,” said Brown. They’ve been speaking to him about a new contract and I hear they’ve made progress there. It’s been mentioned that he could be the highest-paid player in their history, and if that’s what it takes to get him to sign, I expect them to do it.

“There’s been interest from Liverpool and Arsenal too, but that’s unlikely at the moment. Newcastle are planning to make improvements to the squad this summer, if they can do that it will prove to Isak that they are ambitious and want to press on.

“They haven’t found it easy so far, though, and have missed out on a couple of deals. From their point of view, it makes it even more important that they keep their best players.

“Isak is the main man there and they want to build around him for the future. From what I hear, there’s a good feeling that he will sign a new contract.”

The reality is, Isak's contract - unless a release clause is added to it - is irrelevant to Liverpool given Newcastle's already lofty valuation. The problem isn't going to change, where can they find the money having already spent big?