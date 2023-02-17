Liverpool endure ‘little’ transfer progress as surgery confirmed

The latest news headlines from Liverpool

The Premier League returns once again tomorrow with Liverpool and Newcastle United kicking off as the final match of the day. The Reds could potentially move up to sixth place if they can pick up a big win at St. James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp will be boosted by the return of Virgil van Dijk, who made the bench after over a month on the sidelines against Everton. Luis Diaz has also been spotted training on the grass for the first time since December, however he may not feature for the first team until March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest news headlines from Anfield...

Calvin Ramsay undergoing surgery

Calvin Ramsay has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery on a knee injury. The 19-year-old has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen for around £4 million last summer, however his short stint so far has been plagued by injury. The defender has made one appearance in each of the Carabao Cup and Champions League, but is yet to make his Premier League debut.Ramsay’s one and only start came against Derby County in November, where he appeared at right-back as the Merseyside club won on penalties.

Having failed to feature since, Ramsay has now posted an image of himself in hospital with a caption reading: “Surgery went well time to rest, recover and comeback stronger!”

The teenager is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and will miss out on Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool to ‘battle’ for midfielder

Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount, with ESPN reporting that they could be preparing to battle a number of clubs for his signature.

Mount will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and there are concerns in London that he won’t extend his stay following Todd Boehly’s spending spree. The midfielder now faces competition from the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez for a place in the starting line-up and was left on the bench for Chelsea’s matches against Borussia Dortmund and West Ham.

The report claims there has been ‘little progress’ made in getting Mount to put pen to paper with his boyhood club given Chelsea’s recent signings, while the 24-year-old is said to be reluctant to sign a long-term deal like a number of the recent arrivals have.

Advertisement

Advertisement