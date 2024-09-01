Liverpool eye January move for midfielder after failed £50m Zubimendi deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Anfield as Liverpool begin their plans for the January transfer window.

Liverpool have already identified one of their main targets for the January transfer window - according to reports.

The Reds were patient during the summer transfer window as they took their time to boost the squad Arne Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp after the former Borussia Dortmund boss opted to bring down the curtain on an overwhelmingly successful nine-year spell in charge at Anfield. After a summer of speculation, new signings finally arrived in the closing week of August as Liverpool completed a cut-price move for Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa and a £25m deal for Valencia and Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili - although the latter has returned to the La Liga club on loan.

However, it would be safe to say the Reds did not land one of their main targets during the summer after they looked to add to their midfield options with the addition of Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Euro 2024 winner is believed to be a long-term target of several clubs across Europe and Liverpool were one of the first to make a firm move - but Slot confirmed they were rebuffed by the midfielder after agreeing to trigger a £51m release clause in his contract.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League season opener against Ipswich Town last month, Slot said: “I said many times I think our squad is strong and it’s not easy to find players who can help us or can even strengthen the squad. Zubimendi was one of them, to be fair, but he decided not to come. In the background, Richard (Hughes, sporting diretor) is trying to strengthen the squad as he can but unfortunately Zubimendi decided not to come. He tried everything to bring him in, but if a player doesn’t want to come, it’s obvious he is not coming.”

Football Insider have now reported Liverpool will ‘look to sign a number six’ when the January transfer window opens for business - despite conceding the winter trading period is ‘not the ideal market’ to make big money additions. The report reveals Slot wants a new midfielder to add to his current options in the middle of the park and the Reds are currently ‘assessing the options’ that could be available to them.