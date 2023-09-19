Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday with an away trip to LASK in the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp’s side won 3-1 away at Wolves in their latest Premier League fixtures.

The Reds are currently sat in joint-second place in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Liverpool boss Klopp has give the ‘green light’ for his side to go and sign defender highly-rated Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Fichajes. The 21-year-old, who is an Ecuador international with 27 caps under his belt, has impressed in the Bundesliga over recent times under the guidance of former Reds favourite Xabi Alonso and they could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.

The centre-back moved to Germany back in 2021 having previously had spells as a youngster in South America with Independiente del Valle and Talleres on a long-term contract until the summer of 2027. He has since made 77 appearances in all competitions for his current club and has chipped in with two goals and three assists.

Liverpool let midfielder Tyler Morton head out the exit door on deadline day earlier this month following his spell in the Championship last term with Blackburn Rovers. Hull City won the race for his signature and he was allowed to head ot East Yorkshire on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.