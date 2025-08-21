Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have sanctioned several player exits this summer and another could be on the way before the September 1 transfer deadline

Liverpool are keen to add more players to their squad before the September 1 transfer deadline as they aim to retain their Premier League title with the strongest side possible.

Arne Slot’s men opened their campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night. The Reds made hard work of the win, as they threw away a 2-0 lead before late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah helped secure three points to start the season.

Alexander Isak continues to be linked with a move to Merseyside after releasing a bombshell statement on Tuesday night outlining his desire to leave St James’ Park. The Magpies insist they do not anticipate the ‘conditions’ of the player’s sale being met this summer. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is also the subject of interest.

While Liverpool have spent the most in the Premier League this summer, they have sold several players to balance the books and another exit could soon be on the way.

Harvey Elliott agrees personal terms with RB Leipzig

Reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Harvey Elliott is RB Leipzig’s top target to replace Xavi Simons, who is set to move to Chelsea after the Bundesliga opener against FC Bayern.

“Leipzig have agreed personal terms with the 22 y/o playmaker Elliott. LFC keen to let him go with a suitable offer.”

Elliott was used predominantly as an impact substitute last season under Arne Slot and was left on the bench against the Cherries. Slot made all five substitutes but Elliott was not one of them.

He has previously admitted he would love to spend his whole career at Liverpool but insisted he needs to put his own interests first as he continues to be linked with an exit.

How much is Harvey Elliott worth?

Liverpool have secured big fees for the exits of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer, with the pair heading to Bayern Munich and Al-Hilal, respectively. Jarell Quansah has moved to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m while this week Ben Doak completed a £25m move to Bournemouth.

Both Quansah and Doak have buy-back clauses in their deals and Liverpool value Elliott at £40m if a buy-back clause is agreed for his exit. They will start discussions at £50m if RB Leipzig are not open to agreeing a buy-back clause.

Elliott can play in central midfield as well as off the right. Salah is the first choice for that role while Chiesa can also play there and is now poised to remain at the club. In central midfield, there is even less space for Elliott with the arrival of Florian Wirtz for a club-record deal.

Elliott has played 148 times for Liverpool, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists.