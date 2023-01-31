Latest news and rumours on the transfer front regarding Liverpool as the end of the window draws closer

Liverpool have until midnight on Tuesday to bring in any more players. The Reds have only signed attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV this month.

They have also tied up a new contract deal for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Linked-midfielder makes Premier League move

Liverpool-linked Joao Gomes has been snapped up by fellow Premier League side Wolves. The midfielder, who has left Flamengo for a new chapter in his career in England, was on the Reds’ radar according to a report by Sport .

However, he has now gone elsewhere and will be looking to show what he can do at Molinuex. The 21-year-old has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

Chances of late business assessed

The Athletic reporter Ed Mackey believes the chances of any late Liverpool arrivals are ‘unlikely’ on deadline day. Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t rushed into any business and apart from Gakpo’s addition, they have decided to stick with what they already have ahead of the second-half of the season.

Mackey has written: “Liverpool did business very early in this window, agreeing a deal for Cody Gakpo before it had even opened. Any more incomings look unlikely but Nat Phillips could leave the club prior to the deadline.”