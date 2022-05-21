A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their title decider.

Liverpool are fast-approaching their Premier League title decider.

The Reds face Wolves on Sunday, needing to win and hope Manchester City don’t to secure the title on the final day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If City take all three points, it will be game over for Liverpool, but they have already won two cups this season, and they still have the Champions League final to come.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still have hope, though, and they will go into Sunday’s clash with optimism as they look to wrestle the title from City.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Andre links

Liverpool are said to be interested in a move for Brazilian star Andre Trindade.

The Fluminese midfielder is said to be a target of the Reds, who have a good relationship with the Brazilian club, according to Netflu.

Andre is 20 years of age, and he has racked up 34 senior appearances so far. He is under contract until 2024.

Minamino exit links

Inter Milan are said to be considering a deal for Liverpool star Takumi Minamino.

Minamino has featured sparingly for Liverpool, and according to Anfield Watch, the Reds will consider a sale for £17million.

Inter look set to miss out on the Serie A title this season and they see Minamino as an option to improve for next term.

Firmino update

Roberto Firmino is set to remain at Liverpool in the long term.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Anfield, but according to Goal, his future is secure.