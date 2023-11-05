Liverpool legend pays Luis Diaz tribute after dramatic goal in Luton Town draw

There were emotional scenes as Luis Diaz grabbed a late eqialiser in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Premier League rivals Luton Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher could not hide his delight after watching Reds winger Luis Diaz grab an emotional late equaliser in Sunday’s draw at Luton Town.

The Colombian international has endured a difficult time in recent weeks after his parents were kidnapped by a rebel group in his home country - although his mother Cilenis Marulanda was rescued within hours.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed ‘negotiations are ongoing’ over the release of Diaz Senior ahead of the draw against the Hatters and stated the signs over a successful outcome were positive. Diaz returned to training earlier this week and came off the bench with eight minutes remaining as Klopp’s side pressed forward in search of a dramatic equaliser that would deny Luton a first home win of the season.

Fellow substitute Harvey Elliott was the creator as the England Under-21 star produced a stunning cross to the far post that was met by the head of Diaz before looping beyond Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski and into the back of his net. Diaz immediately took the acclaim of his team-mates and the travelling supporters before living his shirt to reveal another brandishing the message ‘freedom for Papa’ towards the cameras.

Speaking in the aftermath of the equaliser, Carragher revealed he was ‘absolutely delighted’ for the Reds star and felt ‘absolute joy’ after witnessing the former Porto winger enjoy such a positive moment during a difficult time.

He said: “Maybe only Luton fans can be really disappointed that that man has popped up on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What he’s been through and his family have been through in these last couple of weeks, you can’t help but feel absolute joy for that man. Harvey Elliott involved again, (he) always causes problems from the bench. It’s a great leap, it’s Liverpool back into this game and I am absolutely delighted for this man. Some things are bigger and more important than football and what that man has been through certainly are.”