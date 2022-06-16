All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his capture of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is now well and truly up and running.

The Reds have kickstarted their summer by snapping up Darwin Nunez on a club-record deal, the Benfica star making his move official on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp has also snapped up Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, but he will not be done there, keen to strengthen ahead of another title bid next season.

There could also be key exits, with the likes of Sadio Mane being tipped to move on this summer amid contract uncertainty.

As the transfer news continues to pour in, we have rounded up all the latest rumours surrounding Anfield:

Ramsay deal struck

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, according to reports.

Ramsay has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with the 18-year-old becoming quite the hot property.

But it’s the Reds who have won the race, agreeing a £4.5million, according to the BBC.

It’s claimed the deal also includes £3m of add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

Asensio links

Liverpool are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

According to Sport, the Reds are one of the main candidates to pull off a deal, with the Spaniard not yet agreeing a new contract.

Asensio’s current deal is up in 2023, and according to recent reports, he wants to stay but only if he gets a pay rise following a solid season.

Gavi race all but over

Barcelona are aiming to tie down Gavi to a new contract as early as today.

The Blaugrana have struggled to tie their star 17-year-old down to a fresh deal despite a number of offers.

Barca have tried to get the deal done by saving money amid financial issues at the club.

But Gavi and his representitives have stood firm, with the midfielder having made his case clear with performances for club and country.