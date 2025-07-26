Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Kai Tak Sports Park on July 26, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are facing competition from the Saudi Pro League for one of their top summer targets

Liverpool lost their for the first time in pre-season as they were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon.

Manager Arne Slot used the game to field as many players as possible, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo scoring the only goals for Liverpool. Florian Wirtz was seen for the first time in public, after making his debut behind closed doors against Stoke City the previous weekend.

Transfer speculation continues to surround Anfield, with Luis Diaz left out of the squad due to the continued links to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich while Darwin Nunez was also absent but that was put down to an injury.

Both Diaz and Nunez are expected to move on this summer with Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike arriving on Merseyside for big-money deals. However, the spending could well continue with Liverpool still holding an interest in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak ‘sent staggering contract offer’

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are facing some strong competition to sign Isak with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia sending a ‘staggering’ £600,000-a-week tax-free deal to the Sweden international.

It emerged a few days ago that Isak had expressed a desire to leave Newcastle this window. Al-Hilal are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who are also the owners at Newcastle. The deal offered by Al-Hilal also has bonus incentives with the Saudi club hoping to accelerate a potential deal by trying to convince Isak to agree personal terms.

Liverpool would be unable to match the personal terms sent by Al-Hilal but Isak is reportedly demanding £300,000 a week to pen new terms with the Magpies, which is more in the ballpark of what the Reds might offer.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle for another three years but has not travelled on their pre-season tour and missed a friendly loss to Celtic due to speculation over his future at the club. Liverpool have told Newcastle their willingness to do business at around £120m but Newcastle value the player in excess of £150m.

Dan Burn would be upset if Alexander Isak left Newcastle

Speaking on the club’s pre-season tour, Newcastle defender Dan Burn said of Isak: "If we lost any player it would upset our tight-knit group that's been together for two or three years now.

"Any player that leaves, it doesn't help but from our point of view we're just going to control what we can control.

"We're looking forward to getting Alex back when he's fit.

"It's a question for Alex to answer. He's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony [Elanga] in as well, which I think was a great signing."

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimarães has also addressed his teammate’s future as Isak remains in Newcastle while the Magpies play their friendly games in the far east.