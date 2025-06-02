Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher is on his way out of the club | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Brentford for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to various reports.

The Republic of Ireland international has just over 12 months left to run on his deal at Anfield and has not been willing to commit to fresh terms as he eyes a move to secure more regular game time.

With his deal coming to an end next summer, the Reds have opted to cash in and have already signed a new goalkeeper. Giorgi Mamardashvili will join the Reds from Spanish side Valencia after a deal was agreed between the two clubs last August. Sky Sports has reported that Kelleher’s fee is just £12.5m, rising to a possible £18m.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been incredible for Liverpool

Kelleher has been called upon on plenty of occasions by Liverpool over the years. He made 10 appearances in the club’s Premier League title win following a couple of injuries to Alisson Becker while he has regularly appeared in cup competitions.

He scored what proved to be the winning penalty in the 2022 Carabao Cup final as he netted the Reds’ 11th penalty in the shootout just before Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his over the bar for an 11-10 victory.

“I don’t know when I saw him the first time but it’s quite a journey from the boy I saw the first time to the man he is today,” said former manager Jurgen Klopp following those heroics.

“Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world for me. There are a lot of good goalies but this goalie is absolutely insane. And Kelleher is the best No2 in the world for me as well, especially for the way we play. He had an incredible game.”

Caoimhin Kelleher is more than the best number two in the world

While few would argue with Klopp’s claim about Kelleher, the goalkeeper is more than good enough to be number one at the majority of Premier League clubs. It is why his move to Brentford is a bit of a surprise.

This is not to say Brentford are not a club capable of challenging for honours but given Kelleher’s quality - it is amazing how easy it has been for the Bees to agree a deal with no other clubs coming in to make their move.

The likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa - who will all be playing European football next season - have been linked with Kelleher. His initial £12.5m fee also looks to be on the low side for a player of his ability. West Ham United and Leeds United have also been credited with an interest.

Villa could be without a goalkeeper amid exit links for Emi Martinez while Robert Sanchez at Chelsea has struggled during the 2024-25 season. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is now 33 and with Kelleher seven years younger, he could have helped future proof the Magpies’ goalkeeping department.

While several clubs have missed a serious trick with Kelleher, Brentford are poised to sign a top goalkeeper for a bargain price. While many Liverpool fans will be sad to see Kelleher move on given how unbelievably he has performed, few will begrudge him the chance to play more regularly in the Premier League.