Liverpool transfer news: The future of the Bournemouth defender could be in doubt with Liverpool interested.

Liverpool’s reported target Milos Kerkez has already spoken out on his future amid the current transfer links.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday that Liverpool are monitoring the player and are admirers but Manchester United remain interested as well. The 21-year-old has quickly grown into a promising defender under Andoni Iraola and has now made 44 appearances across a season and a half in England.

At the end of last season, he spoke to the BBC and was quizzed over the Premier League and the potential of a move away. Here’s what the Hungarian international said: "I expected the Premier League to be what it's like physically so it's not been difficult to adapt as I have the physical attributes for it.

“This season, I have grown a lot tactically and on the ball. Andoni Iraola's football is similar to what I am used to with attacking a lot and playing on the front foot, it's similar to my previous coach in the Netherlands."

And on having potential admirers at other clubs the 20-year-old said: "I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that, I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I know I am young, I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future."

With Andy Robertson now past his best at 30, there is a sense that there will be a changing of the guard at left-back within the next year or two. Kostas Tsimikas has proven that he is entering his prime years at left-back and could well be asked to step up for this season. However, Kerkez is someone with great potential who has already grown a great deal in just one season and could well find more form in the future at a top club.

His early season signs are promising as his figures show he ranks high for take-ons, goal creating actions, challenges lost and defensive actions that led to goals. All of which are fairly typical of a Liverpool full-back and his emergence could well lead to a move in due time.