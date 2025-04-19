Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool could line up next season as the Reds eye a busy summer

Liverpool are close to winning their second Premier League title in just five years as Arne Slot is poised to mark his first year in charge with a big piece of silverware. The Reds head to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon knowing that they are just a matter of results away from clinching top spot.

Slot arrived to replace Jurgen Klopp last summer and has done a remarkable job stepping into the German’s boots at Anfield. Even though Liverpool are set to win the title, a big summer overhaul is being planned at the club. The Reds did not sign anybody in January and Federico Chiesa was the only addition last summer. Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed but he is still at Valencia and poised to join Liverpool at the end of the current season.

As the Reds look to freshen up their squad this summer, we look at how they could line up next season if the latest transfer rumours are true.

Two new defensive additions - but Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a double raid of Bournemouth’s defence this summer. The Reds have yet to replace Joel Matip following his exit last summer and are in the market for a new centre back, despite Virgil van Dijk committing his future to the club on Thursday. Conor Bradley is set to fill the void that will be left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who appears bound for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Dean Huijsen is of interest as he has a £50m release clause in his Cherries contract but he is being eyed by more clubs than just Liverpool. However, the Reds are one of many clubs to have held talks with his representatives. Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez has been linked as Liverpool look to refresh their options at left-back. He is said to cost around £40m bringing a potential total raid of Bournemouth to a mega £90m.

Midfield remains but Rayan Cherki and Hugo Ekitike bolster attack

Liverpool have not been linked to many midfielders who could usurp the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Curtis Jones has also been used regularly throughout the campaign. Slot may look to add more depth in the area but is unlikely to invest heavily in the midfield.

The Reds’ attack does look set to be refreshed, however. Darwin Nunez looks set to leave the club while exits for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota cannot be ruled out. As a way to replace Nunez, Liverpool are said to be considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike. The club sent scouts to watch him against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League last week, and he impressed by scoring during first leg. He is likely to cost around £73m but has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists this season.

Another forward linked with a move to Liverpool is Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. He has a stunning 18 assists this campaign, along with 12 goals. He is only said to cost around £20m as he is in the final year of his contract come the summer while his club are facing some financial issues that could force them to sell him.

Liverpool’s dream XI if rumours are true: Alisson; Bradley, Huijsen, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Cherki, Ekitike.