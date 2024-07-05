Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool target opens up on admiration for Mo Salah amid transfer speculation

Liverpool have six weeks to go until they begin their Premier League campaign with Arne Slot at the helm. They are yet to make any signings in the ongoing transfer window, despite being linked with a plentiful supply of European stars, including Arsenal target Riccardo Calafiori.

However, the Italian Serie A defender now appears to be off the table with Richard Hughes and the Reds recruitment team needing to look elsewhere if they are to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

One such star who had been credited with a potential move to Anfield Stadium is the Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo. Murillo - who is also left-footed, like Calafiori - had an excellent debut season with Forest in the Premier League and has now spoken out on the transfer interest he has now been enjoying.

Speaking on the Benja Me Mucho podcast, the Brazilian 22-year-old confirmed that not only is he aware of interest from Chelsea, but he even speculated on what the move could cost.

“I don’t know if it’s £70m, but I know there was a buzz of interest,” said the former Corinthians centre-back. “I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad,” Murillo claimed.

“There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title. I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”

At such a cost of £70m, it seems unlikely the Reds would continue to hold their interest. However, reports from The Telegraph have previously indicated the Brazilian star - who turned 22 on Thursday - could be available for £50m which is a much more appealing alternative for the Anfield club.

While Murillo mentioned Liverpool’s rival clubs, such as Manchester City and Arsenal, there is one big factor that could sway the Brazilian in heading to the Merseyside squad with Murillo’s mother reportedly a huge fan of one Liverpool icon.