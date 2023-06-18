Liverpool are reported to be duelling with Newcastle United over Nico Barella and now the two clubs may lock horns over a more for a Ligue 1 star.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to be back in the Premier League title race next season and the bolstering of Jurgen Klopp's squad will go hand-in-hand with that.

The Reds missed out on a Champions League spot next term, having to settle for the Europa League , but the chance to play at Anfield remains a pull for football's stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest transfer rumours and races coming from Merseyside.

Real Madrid midfielder gives blow to Liverpool transfer hopes

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has ruled out leaving the Bernabeu this summer despite interest from Liverpool.

90min report that Liverpool and Chelsea contacted the Galacticos over a potential move for the 24-year-old who has made over 200 appearances for Madrid.

Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder and the addition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund might have opened a door for an outgoing.

€155.1 million (£133.6m)

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, when asked about interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, Valverde told ESPN Argentina: "No, no - I’m at Madrid, trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world. I want to keep winning titles for Real Madrid fans."

Newcastle United and Liverpool to clash once again on midfielder hunt

Liverpool aren't the only side in the market for a marquee signing in midfield this summer with Newcastle United also looking to bolster their ranks as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

The two sides are reported to be currently locking horns over a deal for Inter Milan star Nico Barella but the clubs are also both looking at a move for Nice star Khephren Thuram.

The Frenchman enjoyed an impressive Ligue 1 campaign last term but the club hasn't qualified for Europe next season and may have to look at selling the star.

Advertisement

Advertisement